American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Announces Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 8.0 %

AXL opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 925.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of brokerages have commented on AXL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.