American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.96.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

