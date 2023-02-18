American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.72-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. American Water Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.67.
American Water Works Stock Performance
NYSE AWK opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.96.
American Water Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Water Works (AWK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.