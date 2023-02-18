American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.72-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. American Water Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.96.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.