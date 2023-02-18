American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.96. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.09%.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,329,000 after buying an additional 296,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

