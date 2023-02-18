American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.96.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,643,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,329,000 after acquiring an additional 296,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading

