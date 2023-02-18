Amp (AMP) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Amp (AMP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Amp has a market cap of $174.09 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
