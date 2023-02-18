Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.16)-$(0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $283-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.90 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.11 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Performance

AMPL stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Amplitude has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $22.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

