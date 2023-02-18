Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.47 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.88.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.52. 890,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,887. Amplitude has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $22.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

