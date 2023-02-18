Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $192.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $767,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

