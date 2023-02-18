Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,240

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,290 ($15.66).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.96) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.35) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.72) to GBX 1,240 ($15.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.39) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday.

Dunelm Group Trading Up 1.5 %

DNLM opened at GBX 1,224 ($14.86) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,066.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 915.44. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 659.50 ($8.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,319 ($16.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,457.14.

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

About Dunelm Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 4,761.90%.

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

