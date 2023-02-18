Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$25.19

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.38. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$15.08 and a twelve month high of C$23.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 72.18%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

