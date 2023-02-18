Analysts Set Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Target Price at $2,903.33

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,903.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STRNY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of STRNY opened at $33.79 on Friday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.37%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.50%.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

