Analysts Set Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Target Price at $2,903.33

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,903.33.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STRNY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Shares of STRNY opened at $33.79 on Friday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46.
Severn Trent Cuts Dividend
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.
