Analysts Set Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target at $15.83

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Stock Performance

About Snap One

Shares of SNPO opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Snap One has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $865.73 million, a PE ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

