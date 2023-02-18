Analyzing Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -162.97% -723.65% -84.57% Psychemedics -7.77% -16.68% -9.67%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Biodesix has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biodesix and Psychemedics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biodesix presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 277.78%. Given Biodesix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biodesix and Psychemedics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $54.51 million 1.74 -$43.16 million ($1.73) -1.30 Psychemedics $24.91 million 1.26 -$670,000.00 ($0.36) -15.47

Psychemedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biodesix. Psychemedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biodesix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biodesix beats Psychemedics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

