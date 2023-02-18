Analyzing BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) and Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF)

Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF – Get Rating) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) are both consumer durables companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Kia Motors pays an annual dividend of $560.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,848.2%. BYD pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Kia Motors pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BYD pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Kia Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kia Motors N/A N/A N/A BYD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Kia Motors and BYD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kia Motors and BYD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kia Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A BYD 0 0 1 0 3.00

BYD has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.73%. Given BYD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BYD is more favorable than Kia Motors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kia Motors and BYD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kia Motors N/A N/A N/A $6,509.76 0.00 BYD $32.75 billion N/A N/A $0.40 146.48

Kia Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BYD beats Kia Motors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kia Motors

Kia Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles. It operates through the following segment: Passenger Cars, Recreational Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles. It also provides leasing vehicles, providing vehicle maintenance services, and automobile parts. The company was founded on December 11, 1944 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About BYD

BYD Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries, photovoltaic products, and iron batteries products for mobile phones, electric tools, and other portable electronic instruments, photovoltaic products, energy storage products, and electric vehicles. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment focuses on the sale of mobile handset components such as housings, electronic components, assembly services, and medical protection products. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment consists of automobiles and auto-related moulds and components and automobile leasing and after sales services, rail transport related business, and medical protection products. The company was founded by Chuan Fu Wang on Februar

