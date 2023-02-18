Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,454. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of research firms have weighed in on AM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $117,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

