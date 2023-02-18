Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:AM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,454. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after acquiring an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,166,000 after acquiring an additional 142,171 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,807,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after buying an additional 679,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

