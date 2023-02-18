Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23, reports. Antero Resources had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion.

Antero Resources Stock Down 8.4 %

AR traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.23. 8,650,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,418 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

