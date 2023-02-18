APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Update

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in APi Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in APi Group by 447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 364,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 187,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About APi Group

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

