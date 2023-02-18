Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APPN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.66. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 41,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $1,649,677.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,727,176 shares in the company, valued at $385,293,441.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 635,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Appian by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Appian by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Appian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Appian by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.