Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.33-0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.36 million. Appian also updated its FY23 guidance to $-1.14-1.07 EPS.

Appian Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.96. 806,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.16 per share, with a total value of $2,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,014,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,247,141.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,127,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,531,588.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.16 per share, with a total value of $2,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,014,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,247,141.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 635,916 shares of company stock worth $23,735,946 over the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Appian by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

