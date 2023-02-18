Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 1,415,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,155. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
