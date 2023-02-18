Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 1,415,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,155. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $84,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

