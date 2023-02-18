Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a $168.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.86. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

