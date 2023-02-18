Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Update

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,200 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 484,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.59. The stock had a trading volume of 277,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 886,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

