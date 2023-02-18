Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.0 %

AMAT stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.