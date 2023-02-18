Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Rosemary L. Klein Sells 623 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ARCH opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.65 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $3.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares in the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,453,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

