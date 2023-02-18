Ardor Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $103.24 million and $3.08 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00079243 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00058513 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010424 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00029006 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001108 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003714 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000243 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
