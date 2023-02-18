Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $279,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,703,337.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

NYSE:ANET opened at $138.23 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.