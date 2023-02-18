Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $165.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.70.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average is $122.88. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $145.17.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

