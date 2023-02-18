Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $65.26 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001544 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004848 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000978 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,137,780 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

