Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) & KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ashtead Group and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashtead Group presently has a consensus target price of $400.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.86%. Given Ashtead Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ashtead Group is more favorable than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ashtead Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 16.72% 30.61% 9.94% KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 1.18% 2.87% 1.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashtead Group and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $7.96 billion 3.80 $1.25 billion $13.37 20.65 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.80 -$46.14 million N/A N/A

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items. The Sunbelt segment focuses on North America operations. The A-Plant segment refers to services provided in the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Peter Donald Lewis and George Burnett on April 11, 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

