Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $5,447.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,427.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.58) to GBX 6,000 ($72.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.76) to GBX 6,000 ($72.83) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.63) to GBX 5,000 ($60.69) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $276.12 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $296.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.51.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

