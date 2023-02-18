Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells $163,063.56 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $163,063.56. Following the sale, the executive now owns 129,313 shares in the company, valued at $23,377,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,525 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $520,420.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.34. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $321.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atlassian by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

