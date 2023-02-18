Augur Trading Up 36.1% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Augur has a market capitalization of $114.55 million and approximately $172.44 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $10.41 or 0.00042268 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00426083 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.46 or 0.28224480 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
