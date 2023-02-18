Autohome Inc. (ATHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the information services provider on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.

Autohome Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,876,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,405,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Autohome by 1,026.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 270,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Autohome by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 252,977 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATHM. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

