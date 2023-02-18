Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Avantax updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.96 EPS.

Avantax Stock Performance

AVTA stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Avantax has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AVTA shares. TheStreet raised Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

