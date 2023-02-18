Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Avantax Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVTA opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Avantax has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTA. Barrington Research raised their target price on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

