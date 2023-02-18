Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Releases Earnings Results

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avantax Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AVTA opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $30.23.

Get Avantax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Avantax Company Profile

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.