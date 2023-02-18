AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVPT. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AvePoint to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
AvePoint stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.08. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
