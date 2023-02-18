AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVPT. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AvePoint to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Stock Performance

AvePoint stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.08. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

AvePoint Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AvePoint by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 891.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 353,546 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.