AVINOC Achieves Market Cap of $100.75 Million (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001049 BTC on exchanges. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $100.75 million and $551,454.16 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

