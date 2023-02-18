Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.5% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $82,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.59. 7,063,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

