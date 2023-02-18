Aviva PLC Buys 131,272 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.15% of UBS Group worth $77,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,685,000 after buying an additional 7,791,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,603,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,355,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,947,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.0 %

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Articles

