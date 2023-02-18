Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $51,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,742. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.