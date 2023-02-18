Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58,088 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.80. 6,825,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

