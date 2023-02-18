Aviva PLC Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,405 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.16% of Otis Worldwide worth $43,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 469.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,892. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

