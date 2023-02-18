Aviva PLC Has $127.17 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aviva PLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,610 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 0.13% of American Tower worth $127,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 231,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,008,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,794. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

