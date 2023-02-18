Aviva PLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $100,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 192,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,452,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 769,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 72.4% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

TMO traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $559.70. 1,182,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,516. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The company has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.59 and its 200-day moving average is $550.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

