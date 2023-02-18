Aviva PLC Sells 3,361 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.85. 9,612,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,222,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $130.52 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

