Aviva PLC Sells 56,197 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,197 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $63,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,939,000 after purchasing an additional 53,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total value of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,973,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,633 shares of company stock worth $21,371,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.42. 785,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.98 and its 200 day moving average is $250.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.