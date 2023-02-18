Aviva PLC Sells 60,371 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,371 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.38% of Hubbell worth $45,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 43.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2,227.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Hubbell by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.06. The company had a trading volume of 303,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,206. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile



Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

